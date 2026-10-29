Beyond the Baby Blues: Help is Available for Arizona Parents who need Mental Health Support

TEMPE, AZ — TEMPE, Ariz. — New parenthood is often expected to be one of life’s happiest seasons. For some families, though, it can also bring isolation, anxiety and depression that can be hard to say out loud.

October is recognized as National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, a time to encourage honest conversations about mental health and support.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says one in seven women experience perinatal depression and anxiety. Postpartum depression is different from the short-lived “baby blues,” which can bring mood swings, worry and exhaustion in the first days after birth.

Symptoms that are severe or continue beyond two weeks should be discussed with a health care provider.

ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O'Kelley talked with Dr. Jennie Bever, president and CEO of 4th Trimester Arizona. She says the joyful expectations placed on new parents can make it harder to admit when they are struggling.

“The narrative really is that this is a joyful time of your life, and it is,” Bever said. “And at the same time, it’s a really hard transition.”

Bever founded the Tempe-based nonprofit after navigating her own difficult transition to parenthood.

She tells O'Kelley, the organization supports the mental, physical and emotional health of Arizona parents during pregnancy and through the first five years of parenting.

Its services include in-person and virtual “Village” gatherings, where parents can connect with others and discuss pregnancy, postpartum recovery and raising young children. Current options include West Valley, East Valley, Tucson and virtual Villages, along with Black Mamas Support Village, Pueblo de Mamás Latinas, Indigenous Parents Support Village, Dad Village and the six-week Afterglow Village program.

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Families can find the current schedule, register for support gatherings and explore mental-health, food, housing and community-resource directories through Fourth Trimester Arizona’s parent-support page.

Dr. Bever said simple check-ins can make a difference too.

Dr. Bever tells ABC15 Arizona, “Often I’m the first one to ask mom, ‘How are you? Like, how are you doing with all of this?’” .

Postpartum depression can affect fathers, too.

A JAMA meta-analysis found depression affected about one in 10 fathers during pregnancy or within the first year after a baby’s birth, with higher rates reported between three and six months postpartum.

Help is available:

National Maternal Mental Health Hotline: Call or text 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262) for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Arizona Behavioral Crisis Line: Call 1-844-534-HOPE (4673) for statewide crisis support.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call, text or chat 988 for free, confidential crisis support. People do not have to be suicidal to reach out.

Postpartum Support International: Call 1-800-944-4773 for postpartum information, support and referrals. The PSI HelpLine is not a crisis line.

Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911.