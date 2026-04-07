ASU research looks to help Valley small businesses adapt to AI

PHOENIX — While businesses are struggling to keep up with large companies in the artificial intelligence boom, local researchers are working to give them an edge.

Arizona State University professor and researcher Hitendra Chaturvedi is trying to find out how smaller operations can best utilize AI.

"Large businesses are adopting it faster than small businesses, and everybody had an opinion about why small businesses are not adopting, but nobody had facts behind it," Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi has already interviewed over 100 local businesses to identify the biggest barriers.

"The fundamental problem with AI adoption in small business is balance," Chaturvedi said.

He noted that companies must find a balance between readiness, willingness and the perception of AI. Companies often try to implement it the same way as any other technology, when in reality, AI needs reinforced training over time.

"What AI is doing is it's not only amplifying success if you do it right, but it's also amplifying failures," Chaturvedi said.

Through his work at the ASU Center for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, Chaturvedi plans to use this data to make a tool where local businesses can see an individualized review of what works and what doesn’t in implementing AI in their company.

"It takes a village. It takes an ecosystem, and that's what we're building," Chaturvedi said.

In just a few years, Chaturvedi said ASU students and faculty have created over $20 million in value through problem-solving for local companies through the ASU Center.

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For Valley-owned businesses like Kaizink Screen Print and Embroidery, major market changes like AI present both an opportunity and a potential pain point. Owner Jeff Hale said doing things differently is in his company's DNA.

"If there's a logo on it, we produce it. So everything from business cards to vehicle graphics to storefront graphics to trade show materials to uniforms," Hale said.

At Kaizink, they have started using AI to help restructure odd or undersized files.

"I think we spend about $10 a month. To give you some idea of how to take that process from what used to be about a day and a half to a two-day process down to about a minute," Hale said.

Hale noted the disparity in resources between small businesses and major companies when it comes to adopting new tech.

"An enterprise-level company can throw an entire team at it and say, 'OK, give me this. You've got six months. You've got a year to provide me this.' I've got my weekends and evenings," Hale said.

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