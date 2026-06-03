Arizona Legislature sending few bills so far to Gov. Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — Despite introducing a record number of bills this session, Arizona lawmakers have sent few of them to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Out of more than 2,100 bills, only 188 – just under 9% – have reached the governor’s desk. Last year, the Legislature sent Hobbs 428 bills.

It’s not clear what the total will be this year, but the legislative session is close to an end.

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Republican leaders and Hobbs are finalizing a budget, which could come next week. The Legislature must pass a budget before July 1, when the new fiscal year starts, but Republican lawmakers are also taking a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., in two weeks.

On the House floor on Tuesday, House Speaker Steve Montenegro said the legislative process should be difficult.

“Earlier it was mentioned that the legislative process is very grueling, and it’s difficult,” he said. “And it’s intended for most bills to die. And that’s a good thing.”

When asked about how few bills have made it to Hobbs, Montenegro told ABC15 it means the process is working.

“When empowered, the members are able to vet the bills, the chairmen and chairwomen are able to vet the bills, and the process takes care of those bills, and that's what's happened here,” he said.

The House returned Monday after a month off, voting on dozens of bills Monday and Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos told ABC15 the long break was disappointing.

"Every single House Democrat voted against going on that paid vacation, precisely because we have a lot of work to do to make Arizona more affordable,” he said. “And the truth is that Republicans are just choosing not to do that.”

The House has about 125 bills left, Montenegro said.

He said the budget is his top priority, adding that he’s confident the remaining legislation will get taken care of, saying “that work can be done together with the budget.”