Arizona is a major player in the data center boom, and the biggest projects are still to come

PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the country's top destinations for data centers, and the largest projects have not yet been built.

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According to the site US Data Center Map, there are 5,098 data centers across the country. Virginia and Texas each hold about 12% of those facilities. California, Ohio, Georgia and Arizona follow.

Today, data centers nationwide draw about 49 gigawatts of power — three times Arizona's total power output. But the 1,600 more that are planned or under construction are far larger, projected to require 346 gigawatts — more than 20 times what Arizona produces.

Arizona currently has 182 data centers. Of those, 107 are operating, 16 are under construction and 53 are planned.

The facilities operating today are mostly small, combining for 1.8 gigawatts. But the planned facilities would add nine more gigawatts, pushing the state past 12 — roughly equal to what the entire state uses today.

Most of Arizona's data centers are located on the edges of the Valley. In the far East Valley, four major campuses sit side by side: Meta, NTT, Apple and EdgeConneX. In south Chandler, a cluster of facilities is mostly owned by CyrusOne. In the West Valley, near Goodyear Airpark, Microsoft and Stream have facilities.

The largest data centers yet to come are in Buckeye, where two campuses are each projected to exceed a gigawatt.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council estimates the industry has brought in 108,000 jobs over the past decade, added $11 billion to the state's economic output and driven half of its economic growth.

The benefits are significant — and so is the power demand. The question is whether one outweighs the other.

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