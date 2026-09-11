Amid ongoing financial pressures, popular family-owned cafe to close final location 

PHOENIX — A popular cafe in south Phoenix closed its doors over the weekend, with their Coronado location to follow soon as the owner wants to thank the community for more than a decade in business.

Tres Leches has been serving people’s sweet tooth and caffeine cravings for 12 years at multiple Phoenix locations.

For the past six years, the business had a South-Central location, which closed over the weekend.

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“That location was our savior during COVID,” Owner Jose Rivera said.

Rivera said this year was unlike anything the family-run business has ever seen, between operating costs and consumer changes.

“This summer was completely different. Out of all the 12 years we've been in business, we've never seen such low volume,” Rivera said. “Other products we buy, the prices have skyrocketed.”

The business is not alone, ABC15 reported in August that statewide payroll data for the past few years showed more businesses in Arizona have shrunk or closed than grew or opened.

He wants to thank the communities that welcomed Tres Leches and kept their drive-thrus full for years, welcoming people to send the business photos of their favorite memories at either location.

"I love you guys so much,” Rivera said. "I truly, I truly appreciate you guys."