Man charged with assaulting officer after striking trooper, fleeing DUI stop

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly striking a trooper and fleeing in his car during a DUI investigation Friday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say that around 1:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a man at Grand Avenue and 113th Avenue in Sun City for a DUI investigation.

The suspect failed to comply and fled in his vehicle, hitting the trooper as he drove away, according to AZDPS.

Police tracked the man down to a residence in Youngtown, and SWAT took him into custody.

He was transported to the hospital for serious, self- inflicted wounds and is in stable condition.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a police officer and criminal damage.