Man charged with assaulting officer after striking trooper, fleeing DUI stop

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly striking a trooper and fleeing in his car during a DUI investigation Friday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Authorities say that around 1:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a man at Grand Avenue and 113th Avenue in Sun City for a DUI investigation.
The suspect failed to comply and fled in his vehicle, hitting the trooper as he drove away, according to AZDPS.
Police tracked the man down to a residence in Youngtown, and SWAT took him into custody.
He was transported to the hospital for serious, self- inflicted wounds and is in stable condition.
The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a police officer and criminal damage.