WATCH: 12-year-old delivers nearly 30,000 diapers to help Valley families in need

Most middle schoolers spent their summer hanging out with friends.

Twelve-year-old Sloan spent hers collecting nearly 30,000 diapers.

The Valley youngster recently delivered one of the largest diaper donations Nourish Phoenix has ever received, filling a U-Haul with diapers destined for families across the community.

And that's no small gift.

Nourish Phoenix helps families with food, clothing, hygiene products and job assistance, and staff say diapers are among the most requested items they provide. Unlike food, there are no government assistance programs specifically designed to help families afford diapers, making donations like Sloan's especially valuable.

What's even more impressive is that this wasn't her first diaper drive.

Sloan has been volunteering with Nourish Phoenix since she was seven years old. After seeing the need firsthand, she launched her first diaper drive, collecting about 7,000 diapers. Five years later, her annual effort has grown into a community-wide movement fueled by donations from family, friends and supporters through Sloan's Diaper Drive.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with Sloan as she helped stock shelves at Nourish Phoenix and learned why she believes helping others is always worth the effort.

Watch the inspiring story in the video player above.