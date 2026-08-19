WATCH: Arizona's job market flashes warning only seen in recessions

PHOENIX — For the past few years, more businesses in Arizona have shrunk or closed than grew or opened. The only other times that's happened?

Recessions.

Last year, the payrolls of almost 43,000 Arizona businesses either shrank or stopped altogether. Meanwhile, almost 42,000 businesses either opened or hired more employees — a difference of about 1,000 businesses.

That's 2% more businesses shedding employees in Arizona. The state is not alone — job churn is underwater in 41 states, with the widest gaps in Oregon, West Virginia, New York, and Maryland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.