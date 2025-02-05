ABC15 Listens: How do Arizonans feel about immigration and changing policies?

How do Arizonans feel about immigration and changing policies?

There have been significant policy changes since President Trump's second presidential term started just a few weeks ago, including those involving immigration.

We've been seeing demonstrations around the Valley and country, confusion surrounding immigration crackdown and policy enforcement, and opinions from all sides of the hot-button issue.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke went around the community to ask your feelings about immigration, President Trump's policy changes, and how you feel about the climate right now. Hear your responses in the video player above.

