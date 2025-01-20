ABC15 seeks community input on priorities for the President Trump administration

AVONDALE, AZ — We're speaking with our community to hear what the new President Trump administration should prioritize, as part of our "ABC15 Listens" initiative.

We set up a mobile platform, inviting residents to voice their concerns and hopes for the new administration's agenda. The first stop was in Avondale, where participants highlighted issues such as affordability, faith-based leadership, and personal rights.

Chasity, a mother of nine, emphasized the high cost of living, stating, "If I’m being honest, we’re paying like $2,000 a month in groceries."

Pastor Jason Young expressed a desire for a faith-based approach in leadership, hoping it would lead to peace, saying, "My prayer and hope is peace can be secured."

Another resident, Jordan, brought up the top issue that motivates voters:

”I’d like to see abortion gotten rid of," Jordan said. "We need more children, we need more families."

However, Alexis voiced concerns about her own personal rights.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"Not having the opportunity to choose what I have for my own body," she expressed.

Scott, from Glendale, is unemployed and shared his fears about economic opportunities.

"It scares me, ya know. [It] makes me think of the depression."

Lynette, a retired VA worker, highlighted the struggles of homeless veterans, urging that it should be a top priority.

Joey, a small business owner in Tempe, advocated for changes in federal cannabis laws, noting the potential benefits for taxpayers and those incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses.

Kathy, moving back to Arizona, simply stated, "I think what all Americans want is their needs are prioritized from an economic standpoint.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.