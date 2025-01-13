ABC15 listens to what voters want to see from local leaders this year

PHOENIX — With the start of the Legislative session on Monday, ABC15 listened to what you want to see from local government leaders and how it aligns with what Governor Katie Hobbs has in mind for the year ahead.

Governor's State of the State address

Governor Hobbs held a State of the State address on Monday afternoon. Watch the full video in the player below:

Gov. Hobbs previously told ABC15’s Nick Ciletti that she is open and willing to work with Republicans, and President-elect Donald Trump, on issues like border security.

Hobbs also said 2024 was a “missed bag” of both achievements and challenges, but that she was “really excited about moving ahead into (2025) and getting more done for Arizonans."

What voters and community members want from leaders

ABC15's Ben Brown went out in the community ahead of the State of the State address to hear from voters and residents.

For Joey, public safety is top of mind.

“One of the things that I'm very concerned about here in Tempe, Arizona is crime. It seems like it's on the uptick,” Joey, who moved to Arizona from New Jersey a few years ago told ABC15. “The town of Tempe itself is a pretty good place to live, and I'm hoping it stays that way.”

Thomas, who was walking his dog Hank along Tempe Town Lake said he wants to see real change when it comes to the economy and helping people make ends meet.

“Just be able to live without, you know, spending their entire paycheck on rent and food just to be able to keep up,” Thomas said, adding that it will be decades before he feels like he will be able to afford a house.

“Putting a down payment on a house right now, and what people my age are getting paid, it's just not really realistic right now,” Thomas said.

Another key issue that several people told us is a major concern, and something they hope state lawmakers address is the unhoused population.

“We need more sustainable options for our homeless people, not just moving them from one place to the next point,” Elaine told ABC15, adding that it’s “frustrating” not seeing any progress from lawmakers on these types of issues.

But others said they are pleased with Governor Katie Hobbs and the work she has done in her first term.

"I feel that what she vetoed were things that weren't supported by facts or by science,” Jesenia said, adding that she’s “generally pretty happy with Hobbs."

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of change this legislative session brings in 2025, and if lawmakers address the concerns of the people who voted them into office.