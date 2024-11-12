ABC15 celebrates Emmett Burnton as the 2025 Arizona Teacher of the Year

Emmett Burnton, a teacher at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem in the Deer Valley Unified School District, is affectionately known as, "Mr. B" among his students, but there's another title he earned: The 2025 Arizona Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year!

Back on October 19, Burnton found out he was selected among five finalists at a special ceremony in Phoenix.

Burnton describes the feeling as "unreal."

"Honestly, it's an honor," says Burnton about what it means to represent teachers from all across the state. "There are so many teachers giving it their all. And now, you see where we are with funding...that there are still this many teachers pouring their lives and hearts into it."

But don't just take Mr. B's word for it - students like Juniors Ed Walters and Leigha Cottam also sing his praises.

"I really like how he kind of opens people's eyes and he makes them see where their faults lie and ignorance lie and he makes it really obvious," says Cottam.

"He definitely cares about our future," says Walters.

As an AP World History and Dual Enrollment U.S. history teacher, Mr. B takes moments from the past to create lessons in the present. Sometimes, it means reaching into his own, very personal history, as a student who struggled.

"I was awful," explains Burnton. "My report cards would say, 'does not apply himself,' and that was the feedback."

Burnton explains his past helps color the way he teaches students, especially ones who may be struggling.

"I try to give kids the benefit of the doubt," he says. "Lifelong learning doesn't stop when they leave the classroom. Who they were yesterday doesn't have to be who they are tomorrow."

As part of the title, Burnton receives a $15,000 prize as well as an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Burnton will find out by the end of the year if he's a finalist in the national Teacher of the Year. From there, the nationwide winner will be selected early next year.

