ABC15 honors Teacher of the Year Award finalists

It's often been called, "The Oscar Awards of Teaching" — and for good reason!

Recently, The Arizona Educational Foundation named their five finalists for the 2025 Teacher of the Year Award.

The five finalists are referred to as "Ambassadors for Excellence," with the winner being selected on October 19 at a special ceremony.

ABC15 recently caught up with all five of these hero educators to find out what the nomination means to them.

Arizona Teacher of the Year

We started in the Phoenix Union High School District and Carl Hayden High School with Language Arts teacher Torrun Anderson.

"It's overwhelming," explains Anderson about what it's been like to be a finalist. "I'm at a loss for words!"

But like the great English teacher she is, Anderson came up with the perfect metaphor to meet the moment.

"I feel like one of those little turtles at the ocean. The ones who come out of the shell and have to make it from the sand into the ocean."

And it's a job that's taken her across oceans — quite literally! Miss Anderson has taught all over the world, including in Abu Dhabi.

"I think it's made me empathetic and understanding and able to connect with my kids just that little bit better," says Anderson.

Those are connections that live outside the classroom as well. As a cross-country coach, she helps raise money for things like running shoes and other gear her student runners may need.

"You do what you need to do so your kids can be successful."

Next, we head to the Washington Elementary School District to meet fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Spector.

"I was flabbergasted!" says Spector. "It was a complete surprise! And I'm honored and humbled and so excited!"

It's an excitement that is clearly contagious!

"When you do something you love to do this long, and you hear that people are happy with how you do it, you can't not be excited."

And for Spector, the real payoff comes when she connects with former students.

"I don't think there's enough room in your heart, but it keeps on growing with warmth and you feel so proud...they're not just your kids for one year --they're your kids for a lifetime."

Next, we head north to Deer Valley Unified and Boulder Creek High School, where AP History teachers Emmett Burnton and Ryan Donovan, who are close friends, were both nominated and get to celebrate each other's success.

"You're pushing these kids," Ciletti said to Burnton and Donovan. "These are upper-level AP classes — do you feel like in a way you're showing them what they are capable of?"

"Oh absolutely," said Burnton. "One thing we take a lot of pride in and one thing we focus on is making it so that AP doesn't have that stigma about 'only the smart kids.' I didn't take AP classes as a kid. Now, we've created this community where, whether you have an IEP or learning disability, you're able to succeed in these classes. Everyone is finding their footing."

Donovan said, "We have some incredible kids who get involved in community service who are making a real difference. So it's nice it's been a real collective effort."

And as friends and colleagues, it also means they get to learn from each other.

"Mr. B has pushed me to make kids make connections to the content we are learning," says Donovan.

"Ryan helped me think about upper-level alternatives or equal levels and meeting all the kids at the level they need to be at," says Burnton.

Finally, we head up to the Page Unified School District where Jodian Brown has one big goal for her fourth graders at Desert View Intermediate School.

"To put a smile on their faces," explains Brown. "So whatever they were experiencing at home, I try to make sure when they come into my classroom, everything changes."

Coming from Jamaica as part of a cultural exchange six years ago, Brown says what she ends up teaching her students goes way beyond the classroom and is a life lesson for so many students who feel different.

"To be here, in this moment, it is emotional, it is nerve-racking, but I am also very proud to know that I am here."

The Arizona Educational Foundation says it is an open nomination process, with many of the honorees being nominated by former students or fellow teachers. Each year, fifteen teachers total get recognized, but the top five are considered to be "Ambassadors for Excellence."

Each of the 15 teachers gets a prize package, but the top winner gets $15,000 and a paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Teacher of the Year festivities. They also get to go to the White House to meet the president.

