Emmett Burnton named 2024-2025 Arizona Teacher of the Year

Emmett Burnton has been named the 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year!

Burnton teaches AP World History and U.S. History Dual Enrollment at Boulder Creek High School in the Deer Valley Unified School District. He's been with the school for nine years.

"One thing we take a lot of pride in and one thing we focus on is making it so that AP doesn't have that stigma about 'only the smart kids.' I didn't take AP classes as a kid. Now, we've created this community where, whether you have an IEP or learning disability, you're able to succeed in these classes," Burnton told ABC15 earlier this week. "Everyone is finding their footing."

Burnton was among five finalists for the award. He is now Arizona's official candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

“All of our Teacher of the Year nominees exemplify the best that Arizona has to offer in terms of educational excellence, being a role model, and inspiring students in their community,” said Kim Graham, AEF’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are so proud of each and every one of them. AEF congratulates Emmett on being named Arizona Teacher of the Year and looks forward to him representing us in Washington, DC, as Arizona’s 2025 National Teacher of the Year candidate.”