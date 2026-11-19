A synthetic drug sold at Arizona gas stations and smoke shops is already familiar to children in schools — according to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

"That's the interesting part the kids know about this drug but their parents don't. And this is why we need the education to go to their parents because the parents need to start talking with their kids," Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller told ABC15.

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That warning follows an ABC15 investigation, exposing the drug packaged under the name “Kratom”, being sold at gas stations and smoke shops. Store employees were found openly comparing the products to prescription painkillers, calling it an over-the-counter Percocet.

You can watch more of ABC15's conversation with Miller in the video player above.