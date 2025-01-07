911 calls pile up for one south Phoenix community

PHOENIX — 911 calls to one south Phoenix street have amounted to the hundreds, since 2021.

In November, ABC15 went to talk with neighbors in the community near 7th Street and Alta Vista Road.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to disclose their identity out of fear of their safety, shared their house was once shot at stemming from a party in 2023.

“Me, my kids, my wife and all, we were thinking, we should sleep on the floor during weekends,” said one neighbor.

After hearing that, ABC15 asked the Phoenix Police Department how many calls for service there have been in the area since November 2021.

Recently police shared with us more than eleven pages of calls.

Police were notified 233 times, ranging from non-violent things like abandoned vehicles or welfare checks to criminal activity like shootings, sexual assaults, overdoses, domestic violence, loud parties and theft.

The area saw a teen boy shot and killed in November of 2023 which led to the arrest of four other teens.

And most recently, Phoenix police say a teen was shot stemming from a party around Thanksgiving break on November 23.

”Am I safe, is my community safe, is my family safe?” asked one neighbor.

We shared the report with a community watchdog who frequents the church on the street.

They too, didn’t want to go on camera out of fear of their safety.

”I mostly pray for our protection,” they said.

We asked Phoenix police what these neighbors could do to feel safer and what others facing similar violence could do.

Police are aware of our request and we’re waiting to hear back.

“You still got to pray for the person who is doing harm, hopefully, god will reach them one day, and if it doesn’t change god has a purpose for them,” said one neighbor.