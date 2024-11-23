Teen in critical condition after being shot at south Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — A teen is in critical condition after being shot at a house party in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th Street and Southern Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting at a party nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

That boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police add that multiple witnesses were contacted in the initial investigation.

It's not clear if anyone has been taken into custody. No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.