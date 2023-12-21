Four teens arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old in November

PHOENIX — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Marc Leyva, who was shot and killed in November.

Police say that on November 28, 18-year-old Dareon Harris, 19-year-old Leonard Brown, 18-year-old Takari Humphreys and an unidentified boy under the age of 18, were involved in a premeditated robbery that resulted in the death of Leyva.

Viewer in the player above includes previous coverage on the shooting.

Family told ABC15 that Leyva was shot outside an apartment complex near 7th and Southern avenues while he was visiting a friend.

Details regarding the robbery and what linked the teens to the crime have not yet been released.

All four were booked on charges including first-degree murder, attempted robbery and aggravated assault.