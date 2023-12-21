Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Four teens arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old in November

Police say 17-year-old Marc Leyva was killed during a premeditated robbery
Police say a teenager has died after being shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 7th and Southern avenues.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 00:55:39-05

PHOENIX — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Marc Leyva, who was shot and killed in November.

Police say that on November 28, 18-year-old Dareon Harris, 19-year-old Leonard Brown, 18-year-old Takari Humphreys and an unidentified boy under the age of 18, were involved in a premeditated robbery that resulted in the death of Leyva.

Viewer in the player above includes previous coverage on the shooting.

Family told ABC15 that Leyva was shot outside an apartment complex near 7th and Southern avenues while he was visiting a friend.

Details regarding the robbery and what linked the teens to the crime have not yet been released.

All four were booked on charges including first-degree murder, attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61