Free legal help is available for Arizona renters and landlords during Let ABC15 Know phone bank

If you are having issues with your landlord or property management company, you are not alone. There are nearly a million renters in Arizona, and many have questions about their rights.

The Let ABC15 Know team is hosting its monthly phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona to help.

Legal professionals will be available to talk to you and answer your questions for free on Wednesday, April 22.

The phone lines will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

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