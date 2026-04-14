Arizona renters receive settlement checks from Invitation Homes lawsuit

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona renters are receiving checks in the mail following a settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and Invitation Homes over undisclosed rental fees.

The FTC settled a lawsuit with the company, requiring it to pay more than $48 million in September 2024.

The lawsuit accused Invitation Homes, the largest landlord of single-family homes, of deceiving applicants about lease costs, failing to inspect homes before renters moved in, and charging renters undisclosed fees.

Our Let AB15 Know team heard from dozens of viewers who were frustrated about paying those fees.

"On March 11, 2026, we mailed checks totaling approximately $5.06 million to 45,644 recipients in Arizona, median payment of $69," Nicole Drayton said.

Drayton is a public affairs specialist for the FTC.

"Recipients should have already received their checks," Drayton said.

Renters are eligible if they paid the company $45 or more in fees between 2021 and 2024. The average payout is about $70.

"People who got a check should cash it within 90 days as indicated on the check," Drayton said.

"Consumers did not have to sign up to receive a payment," Drayton said. "Most FTC cases do not require consumers to file a claim."

According to the company's annual 2024 report, they have more than 9,000 properties in the Phoenix Metro area.

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