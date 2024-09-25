Watch Now
FTC settlement with Invitation Homes accused of deceiving renters

Action for renters against junk fees! The Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday that Invitation Homes will pay more than $48 million as part of a new settlement. Invitation Homes is the largest landlord of single-family homes in the United States. According to the company's 2023 Annual Report, it has more than 9,000 properties in the Phoenix metro alone. However, many consumers have Let ABC15 Know about their frustration with the company's rental fees. One viewer, Cheryl, writes that she's "forced to pay for 'extras' that I did not sign up for and do not want such as air filter subscriptions."
If that sounds odd to you, the FTC agrees.

The agency is accusing Invitation Homes of unlawful actions against consumers, such as:

  • Deceiving renters about lease costs
  • Charging undisclosed junk fees
  • Failing to inspect homes before residents move in
  • Unfairly withholding tenants' security deposits after move-out

According to the FTC, money from the settlement will go to consumers who have been hurt by these practices. The company must also increase transparency in disclosing costs and create policies to deal with security deposit refunds fairly.
A federal judge must approve the settlement before it goes into effect.

