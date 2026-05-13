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Let ABC15 Know employment law phone bank offers free legal advice on May 19

Employment attorney explains what viewers should know before calling into Let ABC15 Know's free monthly phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona on May 19
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KNXV
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From pay disputes to discrimination claims, navigating a workplace legal problem can be overwhelming — and knowing where to turn for help is not always clear.

Let ABC15 Know and the State Bar of Arizona are hosting a free employment law phone bank on Tuesday, May 19. Phone lines will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

While sitting down with Let ABC15 Know’s Christel Bell, employment attorney Matthew Moosbrugger explained that the scope of employment law is broad.

"It can go from unemployment benefits, workers' compensation for injured employees on the job site… matters of employment discrimination and workplace harassment… wage and hour issues," Moosbrugger said.

For those dealing with a workplace problem, Moosbrugger said documentation is key.

"It's incredibly important to keep good records… document everything that you think is potentially evidence or could support your claim, and then speak with an attorney about how to actually hold them accountable. Because when employees know their rights and they hold employers accountable. They're more likely to not make that same mistake in the future," Moosbrugger added.

The Let ABC15 Know Employment Law phone bank gives viewers the opportunity to speak with a legal professional at no cost. All you have to do is pick up the phone!

Watch more of Christel Bell’s conversation with Moosbrugger — including questions from ABC15 viewers and additional tips for anyone thinking about calling into the phone bank:

When should you hire an employment attorney?

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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