Tips to keep kids safe during extreme heat

MESA, AZ — With triple-digit temperatures in the Valley, many parents and doctors are prioritizing kids’ safety. The American Academy of Pediatrics says children’s bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults, putting them at greater risk of heat illness.

Under umbrellas and with water bottles in hand, hundreds of Arizona families braved the heat for a school supply drive in Mesa.

“It feels like in an oven, you literally just open the oven, and the heat just hits your face,” Velia Fernandez, Gilbert, said.

Many parents say they’re taking precautions, as doctors say kids are particularly susceptible to extreme heat.

“I think it's very concerning. So we make sure we stock up on Pedialyte for electrolytes,” Vannessa B., a Phoenix mom, said.

Her five-year-old daughter Niya isn’t taking any chances.

“I actually drink a lot of water in case I get hot,” Niya said.

Dr. Brent Bjornsen, a sports medicine physician with Arbor Pediatrics, says parents should watch for early warning signs: headaches, dizziness, nausea, or if their child stops playing like they normally would.

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“Oftentimes they're not kind of best about regulating how their body feels. They want to play, they want to go,” Dr. Bjornsen said. “Kids are smaller. It takes less heat and less time to increase the core body temperature, and so that's kind of a boiled-down time frame, but especially even for younger kids. So, if you take infants, it takes even less time to heat up.”

For kids who play sports, even indoors, preparation starts before they ever step onto the court.

“She's had really great coaches; they really have instilled in her the importance of hydrating,” Dani Martinez, Gilbert, said about her 13-year-old volleyball player Evie. “So, a lot of times we're carrying at least two water bottles, the big Stanleys, with us at all times, because it happens so quickly.”

Dr. Bjornsen says if kids feel thirsty, they’re already behind.

“Don't hydrate to keep up with your exercise, hydrate before you get there,” he said. “Trying to be in a cool place before you start practice, rather than already having a core temperature that's elevated, and then going to practice. Those are some important things that can be helpful.”

At splash pads and parks across the Valley, families are also adjusting their routines.

“We've only been here for about 20 minutes. But I'm like, let's go,” Mariah Garcia, a mom with her daughter at a Phoenix playground, said.

The simplest way to avoid heat illness is to plan outdoor activities early in the morning or later in the evening.

“Timing is probably the most important thing,” Dr. Bjornsen said. “If you can do most of your outdoor activities not in direct sunlight, not at kind of peak UV and peak heat during the day, that's going to be the most important thing.”

At just five years old, Niya already has her own plan for beating the heat.

“I only stay for two minutes and get in the house,” she said.

Simple habits, that can help keep her safe all summer long.