TOLLESON — The Goldwater Institute says it is suing the Tolleson Union High School District over a $13,000 fee to obtain public records detailing district spending, including payments to limousine companies, amusement parks, a country club and resorts.

But the district's superintendent says those expenses have legitimate explanations, including student-funded field trips, prom and professional conferences.

The lawsuit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, centers on whether the district can charge $1 per page for records Goldwater requested electronically.

According to Goldwater, the district's spending records include:



$15,670.84 to a limousine company

$6,320.97 to the Arrowhead Country Club in Glendale

$2,635 at Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park

$1,514.94 at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Several travel charges at the Casino Del Sol and Meritage Resort

Goldwater says it requested purchase orders for the 2024–2025 fiscal year in March. The district later estimated the records would cost $13,000 to reproduce.

The organization argues the fee is excessive and effectively prevents the public from examining how the district spends money.

"Public records belong to the public, not to district administrators," attorney Gregory Iannelli said in a statement. "A five-figure bill for receipts the district already has isn't a fee—it's a wall."

The dispute over public records

While Goldwater has raised questions about the spending, its lawsuit does not directly challenge the legality of those purchases.

Instead, it asks the court to intervene in a dispute over the cost of obtaining public records.

According to the complaint, Goldwater requested electronic copies of the district's purchase orders, but the district maintained that it was not required to provide them electronically.

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School district response

Superintendent Jeremy Calles, with the Tolleson Union High School District, sent a statement:

“While the Goldwater Institute has stated that they are suing the School District over the $1 fee, they have yet to officially serve our Governing Board with a lawsuit. That being said, we would like to address some of their sensationalized comments regarding District expenditures.

I also find it important to note, that we have heard from many media outlets who are so anxious to cover this story, when they were so reluctant to cover the fact that our District now has 5 'A' Schools, 2 'B' Schools and we are an A-District for the first time in our 100-year existence. It is disappointing to see what we deem newsworthy as a society.

The Goldwater references JET Limousines in hopes of convincing the general public that I and perhaps the Governing Board are riding around town in a nice stretch Escalade like the one you see on the front page for JET Limousines. However, the truth is that what was rented was the Motor Coach on the back page for our students. Our students conduct fundraisers and when they can raise enough money then they prefer to take Charter Buses as opposed to traveling in a Yellow Bus that is in most cases only slightly cheaper since we need to pay our drivers to stay with them for the duration of the field trip. The funds they raise go into a student activities fund and then that particular club has to vote on the expenditure. Any parent who has ever been up early in the morning to wave their child goodbye as they go off on a long field trip knows that it's common to see students in a Charter Bus.

Our students also take field trips, and yes, on occasion that field trip can be to Knott's Berry Farm or Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. They also have prom dances and if they raise the funds then they can have prom at an offsite venue such as Arrowhead Country Club. We have staff members that attend statewide conferences, and while Goldwater believes that Motel 6 should be a sufficient venue for a statewide conference, it is apparent that the organizations who plan these statewide conferences do not agree. They typically opt for a location that has a significantly sized room to hold all of the participants of the conference along with some breakout rooms for smaller sessions.

The questioning of how we spend our funds has been somehow wrapped into a lawsuit about how a group of lawyers believes that a dollar is too expensive. If they ever serve us with the suit, then our legal team will deal with addressing whether or not a dollar is an appropriate fee.

As a reminder, the Auditor General's Office has been here for 15 months and after hundreds of thousands of dollars on employee costs , both on our side and theirs, they have yet to bring forward anything that legitimizes the complaints by JLAC or Goldwater and they have been provided access to every file and every email except for those deemed attorney/client privileged.”

The district added the Goldwater Institute was offered a chance to inspect the records in-person and take photos, "for free," but Calles said they valued their time more than the fee.

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