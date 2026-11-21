TEMPE — TEMPE, Ariz. — Walk into the Immersive 9 at the Arredondo Campus and you might think you've stepped into a different world.

"When I first walked in here, I thought it was Tron. I'm like, am I in the right place? It's so cool being here. This is like an opportunity of a lifetime," said Macy, a fifth grader at the school.

The Tempe Elementary School District campus is designed exclusively for gifted students — and it is growing.

Students still learn Arizona state standards, but the way they learn them looks nothing like a traditional classroom. History lessons can take place in virtual reality. Robotics and music are electives students can take. And then there is the big draw: Esports.

"We have Esports, VR and the Imaginarium. The food here is actually good, if I do say so myself," said Anze, a fifth grader.

While students do play video games as part of the Esports program, staff say screen time is intentionally limited.

"It'd be very easy to have kids sitting down in front of screens. We're fighting that stereotype every day. We're big on building here. We're big on showing the kids that there is a process, a thought and a person behind every design choice," said Jordan Indovino of the Tempe Elementary School District.

For students like Macy, the immersive approach brings subjects to life in ways a textbook can't.

"If we were learning about history, like the U.S. Revolution, which is what we're learning in social studies, we could actually go to Boston, Massachusetts. We can see everything that happened there," Macy said.

Principal Jaclyn Bycott said every student at the school has to apply to go to the school. They must be tested and identified as gifted, and the instruction is designed to keep pace with how they learn.

"We're able to meet their needs here in order to keep them accelerating, but do it appropriately — but not so fast where they're not being left behind," Bycott said.

Parents say the results go beyond academics.

"Their behavior, their social interactions have just grown as much as their academic learning, which has been very rewarding," said Melissa Martin, a parent at the school.

Next year, the Immersive 9 will expand to include sixth through eighth grade, with no more than 25 students in any class.

"It's like you unlocked a whole new way of learning, and it's through electronics," said Sydney, a fourth grader.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.