Arizona State University professor celebrates release of box office thriller, 'The Inheritance'

Call it a horror film with a twist - or two! "The Inheritance" hits select theaters this Friday.

Greed, suspense, and a little mystery all combine to take moviegoers through a roller coaster of emotions, but the only thing more thrilling about this movie is that it was co-written by Valley native Chris LaMont.

"It's really great to be able to tell stories and have audiences respond," explains LaMont, who is an Arizona State University professor and founder of the Phoenix Film Festival, as he marks the release of his fifth film in recent years.

If LaMont looks familiar to you, there's a good reason! For years now, he has served as the ABC15 "Oscars Whisperer" and is our go-to guy for everything Academy Awards!

But this time, we decided to celebrate his silver screen success.

"The Inheritance" tells the tale of an elderly billionaire who has invited his estranged family back to his mansion, thinking someone - or something - is trying to take his life.

"It's great because these characters aren't just rich," explains LaMont. "They are really human with relatable problems."

But it was hardly an overnight success; LaMont discussed how he and his writing partner Joe Russo began working on the script back in 2018. There were also issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and two separate strikes.

But for LaMont, who's no stranger to the sometimes-harsh Hollywood dynamics, it's all about staying determined.

"It's in our DNA. We love telling stories we are creative and really passionate and being able to take stories and bring them out to the world to have them think about bigger things. We are always thinking about themes. We are always thinking about what can we bring out to the audience that's not just a straight horror movie."

And for this professor, it also means lessons inside and outside the theater.

"It's important for them to understand passion...I can't teach passion. You have to have that...because that's what will take you and continue to make you be successful."

LaMont tells us it will be playing at the Harkins Theatre in Avondale, which is located near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road.