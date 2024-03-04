Oscars predictions: who will take home the gold this Sunday?

They say, "All that glitters is gold," and that couldn't be any more true on Hollywood's biggest night!

So who's walking away with one of those coveted gold statues at this year's Academy Awards?

Arizona State University professor, film expert, and founder of the Phoenix Film Festival Chris LaMont is giving his predictions to ABC15!

Best Supporting Actor

Prediction: Robert Downey Jr.

Film: Oppenheimer

"He's an industry stalwart," explains LaMont. "Everyone loved his performance and it's one of those Oscars where we salute the person, not just the performance."

Best Supporting Actress

Prediction: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Film: The Holdovers

"She's a cafeteria worker and mourning her son who died in Vietnam and it's a really touching performance," explains LaMont.

Best Actor

Prediction: Paul Giamatti

Film: The Holdovers

"He is someone who has been acting forever," says LaMont. "He is such a good actor and has done a film that struck a lot of people."

Best Actress

Prediction: Lily Gladstone

Film: Killer of the Flower Moon

"Lily as an actress hasn't done a lot, but what she brought to that role — very powerful," explains LaMont. "She is also the first Native American nominated for Best Actress and the film is so important with the perspective she provides and the tragedy that happened in Oklahoma at the time and no one knew about it."

Best Picture

Prediction: Oppenheimer

"It's a powerful film, tremendous acting, and Christopher Nolan's directing is amazing," explains LaMont. "It's a film that resonated with so many people and Oppenheimer will take the day."

