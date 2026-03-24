Utah woman arrested in connection with a deadly 2024 crash on US 93 in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — A Utah woman is in custody in connection with a deadly crash on US 93 in Yavapai County in December 2024.

Amy Mickelson was taken into custody in Salt Lake City on March 19.

On the afternoon of December 7, 2024, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to a crash on southbound U.S. 93 near Congress, north of Wickenburg.

Troopers arrived and found that a BMW sedan had crossed the center line and hit a Toyota minivan head-on.

Three people in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. The four other people in the car, all children between the ages of 5 and 16, were seriously hurt in the crash.

Detectives determined that Mickelson was impaired at the time of the crash.

Mickelson allegedly fled Arizona after the crash and moved to Utah.

She is facing over a dozen charges in connection with the crash, including:



Three counts of second-degree murder

Seven counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of felony endangerment

One count of criminal damage

One count of aggravated DUI

Mickelson is being held without bond in Utah, pending extradition to Yavapai County.