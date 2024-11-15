Trial starts for deadly road rage shooting, suspect still on the run

PHOENIX, AZ — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy during a road rage dispute began this week. Sidney Garrand was indicted on multiple charges in 2022, including murder. But his case is going to trial without him, with court documents shedding light on the suspect who's now on the run.

"My niece Chloe told me this went from being the best day of my life to the worst day of my life," said Cassidy’s aunt Joanna Vargas back in November 2022.

But in October 2022, an early school pick-up for Cassidy and her sisters ended in a road rage shooting that left the 8-year-old dead.

The family was driving near 16th Street and Greenway Road when the shooting happened. 50-year-old Garrand was later indicted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting, including murder.

"I want closure that's what I want," said Cassidy's mom, Michelle Hernandez.

Garrand pleaded not guilty and bonded out with electronic monitoring in December 2022. But in February there was a twist in the case. Phoenix Police posted there was a warrant for Garrand’s arrest.

"Please come forward it's very cowardly," said Hernandez. "If it were you on the opposite end, you would want justice for your child."

That’s when ABC15 spoke to Cassidy’s mom for the first time. She told our team she was worried justice was on the line.

At a bond hearing last week, court documents said Garrand is currently in Mexico, and a bond company is in the process of apprehending him.

Other documents noted Garrand absconded, but the upcoming trial would continue.

This week, that trial started with witnesses already taking the stand, including Cassidy’s mom.

"In terms of your primary focus, after hearing that engine rev, after observing in the side mirror that vehicle start to follow yours," said a prosecutor in court. "What was your primary area of focus?"

"My children," answered Hernandez.

Court documents said the trial could run into December.

ABC15 did reach out to Cassidy’s family, but they don’t want to speak again until after the trial ends.