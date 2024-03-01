Phoenix Police searching for man indicted in 2022 road rage shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly road rage shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead. The family of the victim spoke with ABC15 while the search is ongoing.

The man the police are looking for is 49-year-old Sidney Garrand. ABC15 reported Garrand was arrested and a grand jury indicted him back in 2022 for the shooting near 16th Street and Greenway Road. Court documents say he was able to make bail.

8-year-old Cassidy Moreno was killed during the shooting. Her mother and sister were also in the car but were not hurt.

At that time, ABC15 spoke with Moreno's aunts who said the little girl was kind, funny, and goofy.

For the first time Thursday, Moreno's mom Michelle Hernandez spoke with ABC15. She said this whole process has been extremely hard for her. The search for Garrand now gives her anxiety.

Moreno's Aunt Wendy Medina told ABC15 she's angry and now feels concerned about the future of their trial.

The pair are urging anyone with information about Garrand's whereabouts to come forward.

"Please come forward," said Hernandez. "It's very cowardly. If it were you on the opposite end, you would want justice for your child."

"This sets us back so much," said Medina.

The family told ABC15 they were supposed to be back in court in just weeks.

ABC15 was told to reach out to the Adult Probation Dept. for more information. They have currently not responded to our request.

