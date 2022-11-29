Man indicted in Phoenix road rage shooting that killed 8-year-old girl

PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot and killed an 8-year-old girl during an October road rage incident in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that he is facing seven felony charges, including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and three counts of endangerment. He is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno, who was sitting in the backseat of a car at the time of the shooting.

The incident originally took place on October 27 near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Phoenix police say there was an argument between people inside two separate vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles had just picked up his daughters from school. The girls were in the backseat while his wife was in the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

While driving, another motorist became upset, claiming the other driver turned in front of them at a four-way stop. People from both vehicles exchanged words and continued driving. A short time later, both vehicles came to another stop and an argument continued, police said.

During the argument, two men got into a physical fight after exiting their vehicles. One of the men stabbed the other several times and then drove away.

The man who was stabbed grabbed a gun and fired at the vehicle as it was driving away, police said.

One of the bullets hit Moreno. She was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition, where she later died.

The girl was sitting in the center backseat with her sisters, according to court documents. Nobody else inside that vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police had originally arrested the man in early November.

He had been taken to a hospital in critical condition following the road rage incident.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at suffered minor injuries during the physical altercation.