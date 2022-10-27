Watch Now
Three injured, including a young girl, in shooting near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway

The young girl is in critical condition, according to police
A shooting is under investigation near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway late Thursday morning.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a shooting at an intersection Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix, including a young female child.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Phoenix police say the child is in critical condition. One of the two adult males is also in critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but video from the scene appears to show at least one gunshot in the rear window of a vehicle.

16th Street and Greenway shooting

Details are very limited at this time but police do say there are no outstanding suspects.

