Safety concerns one month after teens found shot dead near Mount Ord

One month after two teenagers were found shot and killed on a camping trip near Mount Ord, south of Payson, area residents are sharing their own concerning experiences in the remote location where officials have labeled the deaths as suspicious.

While authorities have not identified any suspects in the deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark, some residents who frequent the area are expressing anxiety about their safety.

James Keller recounted a frightening experience from August 2022 when he was hiking at Mount Ord with his son and their dog.

"We heard the crack of gunshots, and then we heard the bullets kind of whizzing all around us, behind us, in front of us, over, over our heads, in front of our faces," Keller said.

The father and son took cover behind trees while trying to decide what to do next.

"My son at the time was probably 12, so I was just trying to keep him calm. And then I was trying to figure out if I should start screaming, if I should stay quiet," Keller said.

After hiding for 15 minutes, they raced to their truck where Keller called 911. He says he never received a follow-up from authorities.

Now, with the recent deaths of Kjolsrud and Clark, Keller is reassessing safety in the area.

"I believe we were being targeted either for harassment or worse," Keller said.

Others have also shared safety concerns on social media, including Darrin Keams, who reported being shot while off-roading with his family in May 2022.

"Next thing you know, we hear like a ricochet," Keams said.

The incident resulted in Keams being shot in the chest.

"I look down, I'm covered in blood. You know, the steering wheel, everything had blood everywhere," Keams said.

Public records show a suspect was arrested.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says its Major Crimes Division is aware of Keller's incident. While social media posts and tips remain unverified, detectives are monitoring them as possible leads in the Kjolsrud and Clark investigation.

Sgt. Robert Marske explains that with target shooting occurring nearby, there are stray bullet situations in the Tonto National Forest, with an increase in calls during hunting season.

"They generally don't end with any kind of criminal charges," Marske said.

He advises those spending time in the wilderness to travel in groups, bring a satellite phone, and know their GPS coordinates in case they need to call for help.

"We don't perceive an active threat out there, you know. Just use regular common sense," Marske said.

As the community waits for answers in the shooting deaths of Kjolsrud and Clark, Keller remains concerned.

"We would all be very naive to think that there's no risk to the public if there are no leads, and this person that just killed two teenagers on that mountain is still at large," Keller said.

