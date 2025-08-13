Woman shot and killed, man in custody after shooting at Gilbert extended stay

GILBERT, AZ — A woman has died and a man is in custody after a shooting at an extended stay in Gilbert, police said.

Gilbert police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at the InTown Suites Extended Stay near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. They performed life-saving measures before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say a man also "retreated inside a room and barricaded."

Officers were able to make contact with the man and he later surrendered without incident.

According to police, the shooting occurred outside the rooms. Officials say the woman and her husband, as well as the suspect, all reside at the extended stay.

"There was some sort of ongoing feud that possibly led to tonight's events," police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.