Police searching for person who shot and killed man on I-10 near 7th Avenue

Police identified the victim Thursday as 39-year-old Lealdo Tolano
DPS confirmed the incident is a homicide and that Phoenix Police Department will be investigating.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 20, 2024

PHOENIX — Phoenix police continue to search for those responsible for the shooting death of a man on I-10 near downtown Phoenix earlier this month.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 39-year-old Lealdo Tolano.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on the morning of June 10, police were called to the area near I-10 and 7th Avenue for a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car stopped on the highway.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the shooting.

Police officially announced Thursday that the death was a homicide.

They are asking anyone that was traveling in the area and who has a vehicle with an on-car surveillance camera or who may have seen anything to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This shooting was the second of three freeway shootings in about a week's time around the Valley. The first took place the four days before where a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on I-10 near 75th Avenue.

The third shooting happened the Friday after the second shooting on U.S. 60 near Higley Road. In this case, DPS says both the victim and the shooter both fired weapons in the incident.

