Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect at Phoenix Little Caesars

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be involved in an armed robbery at a Little Caesars pizza restaurant.

The robbery took place at the location near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on the night of June 3.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store and demanded money while threatening employees with a gun.

The man is described as heavy-set with facial hair, and he may be covering his arms to conceal tattoos. Police believe the man lives near the store.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. All calls will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at their website.