RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-13-25

PHOENIX — Isolated monsoon thunderstorms are popping up in parts of the Valley on Wednesday night, bringing lightning and heavy downpours.

Track power outages in the Valley by clicking here.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:00 p.m.

Avondale (Gila River at 116th Ave): .08"

Cave Creek (Landfill): .08"

Central Phoenix (16th Street and Missouri): .24"

Central Phoenix (Grand Ave at 27th Ave): .35"

Downtown Phoenix: .04"

Dreamy Draw Dam: .16"

North Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): .04"

Sonoran Foothills: .24"

South Phoenix (Cesar Chavez Park): .20"

West Phoenix (Salt River near 67th Ave): .63"

West Phoenix (75th Ave and Buckeye Road): .63"