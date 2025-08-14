POWER OUTAGES: Thousands of customers without power across the Valley Wednesday night

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as rainstorms move through the Valley on Wednesday night.

As of 9:55 p.m., there are about 4,200 customers without power.

According to the APS outage map, about 3,400 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 800 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

