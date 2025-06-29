Two dead in separate Valley crashes overnight in Phoenix and Mesa

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt after two separate crashes in the Valley, one involving a hit-and-run driver and the other a motorcycle.

The first crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in Mesa.

Mesa PD responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near Extension Road and University Drive. Two people were on the motorcycle at the time.

Police say one person died, and the other is in the hospital in serious condition.

The people in the vehicle were not injured, according to Mesa PD.

Phoenix hit-and-run:

The second crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday near 71st Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix PD, a man riding a motorized bike was hit by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police are asking for information about the crash to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

You can also send in a tip to their website.