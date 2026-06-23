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Police asking for public's help after car crashes into Tempe home and flees the scene

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday near US 60 and Rural Road
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TEMPE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help after a car reportedly crashed into a Tempe home on Tuesday morning.

Tempe police say it happened around 4:45 a.m. near US 60 and Rural Road.

The car involved reportedly left the scene after the crash.

No one was hurt in the crash, but family tells ABC15 that three people and multiple dogs were in the home at the time.

Tempe police are investigating the crash.

They ask anyone who may have camera footage of the crash to call the department at 480-350-8311 or call Silent Witness at 800-343-8477.

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