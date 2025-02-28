Nicholas Cowan, who opened fire on Phoenix officers in 2022, sentenced to prison

PHOENIX — The man who opened fire on officers, injuring one of them at a north Phoenix gas station in 2022, has learned his fate.

In court Friday, a judge sentenced Nicholas Cowan to 68 years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

On April 14, 2022, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The person who made the call was talking to officers when Cowan showed up at the gas station and began firing at officers, who returned fire.

One officer was seriously injured but later recovered.

Video in the player above is from previous coverage of the incident.

Cowan was taken into custody on April 17 after a manhunt spanning three days and was hospitalized with more than one gunshot wound. He was later released into police custody to be booked into jail.

“Make no mistake, this defendant had every intention of killing these officers when he opened fire,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “My office stands behind our members of law enforcement and will vigorously prosecute anyone who means to do them harm. This incident could have ended in the death of an officer, and I’m thankful everyone survived.”

Three others were arrested in connection to the case, Caroline Coster, Michael Hankins and Nicole Montalbano, for allegedly helping Cowan evade police for three days.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Cowan is also awaiting sentencing for punching and choking a detention officer at the 4th Avenue Jail in December 2023. He was found guilty of aggravated assault and is set to be sentenced on March 21.

The Phoenix Police Department released the following statement in response to Cowan's sentencing:

"Earlier today, a violent offender was sentenced after being found guilty of the attempted murder of two Phoenix police officers – an attack that left one of our officers with significant injuries on April 14, 2022.

The Phoenix Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for its dedication and hard work in securing a conviction. We also recognize the officers, investigators, communications operators, and crime lab personnel whose unwavering commitment to justice and public safety played a crucial role in bringing this case to a just conclusion.

During his statement to the court, Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan underscored the broader impact of this violent attack, stating: “The citizens of Phoenix have a fundamental right to feel safe in their homes, schools, and neighborhoods. This senseless act of violence was not just an attack on an officer—it was an attack on that very sense of security.”

Our officer’s courage and resilience in the face of adversity are truly commendable. As she continues her recovery, she remains an inspiration to both our department and the community we serve.

We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from the Phoenix community for our officers. The Phoenix Police Department remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting and serving this city."