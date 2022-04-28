2 accused of helping officer shooting suspect hide from Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two people who are accused of helping a man suspected of shooting an officer hide from law enforcement.

The video in the player above shows coverage from when Nicholas Cowan was released from the hospital to be booked into jail earlier this week. During the booking process, he was taken back to the hospital for further medical monitoring.

Police say 35-year-old Caroline Coster and 41-year-old Michael Hankins were arrested and booked into jail Wednesday.

MCSO Police say 35-year-old Caroline Coster and 41-year-old Michael Hankins were arrested and booked into jail Wednesday.

They are accused of helping Nicholas Cowan evade police from April 14 to April 17.

Another woman was arrested earlier this month for helping Cowan as he evaded law enforcement.

Cowan was taken into custody on April 17 after a manhunt spanning three days and was hospitalized with more than one gunshot wound.

On April 14, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The person who made the call was talking to officers when Cowan allegedly showed up at the gas station and began firing at officers, who returned fire according to Chief Jeri Williams.