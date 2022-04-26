Suspect in Phoenix shooting of officer released from hospital, to be booked into jail

PHOENIX — Nicholas Cowan, the man suspected of shooting a Phoenix police officer, was released from the hospital Monday evening and is being taken to police headquarters.

Police say Cowan will be booked into jail Monday night.

The officer who Cowan allegedly shot was also released from the hospital and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation facility, according to officials.

On April 14, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The person who made the call were talking to officers when Cowan allegedly showed up at the gas station and began firing at officers, who returned fire according to Chief Jeri Williams.

Cowan was taken into custody April 17 after a manhunt spanning three days and was hospitalized with more than one gunshot wound.

Police believe multiple individuals helped Cowan evade police, but only one arrest has been made.

One person allegedly picked up Cowan immediately after the shooting and drove him to get medical attention. Another individual "treated [Cowan's] wounds."

The woman arrested, Nicole Montalbano, is said to be a girlfriend of Cowan in the Prescott area and faces charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with or destroying physical evidence.

