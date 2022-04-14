Officer shot, suspect sought after incident near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect in a reported officer-involved shooting late Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 10:30 a.m where the incident occurred.

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says one officer was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.

Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in a 2012 light blue Toyota Prius with Arizona plates "6NA8CG," last seen near 27th Street and Beardsley Road. If you see the vehicle, do not approach it and call 911 immediately.

