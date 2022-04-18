Suspect who allegedly shot Phoenix officer in custody after three-day manhunt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After a three-day manhunt, Phoenix police have taken the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix officer on Thursday into custody, according to officials.

SWAT officers in armored vehicles surrounded an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cowan is wanted in connection to a Thursday domestic violence incident in which he allegedly shot and wounded one officer.

Witnesses told ABC15 they saw Cowan earlier in the day and have heard police repeatedly calling for him to come out immediately.

Nick Jara, the property manager for the complex police are surrounding, came out to the scene after one of his employees found the door to the residence barricaded.

"One of our employees came to the unit... and the employee found the door was barricaded, and at that point, the employee looked inside the window, saw that there was furniture [blocking] the door," Jara said.

Jara tells ABC15 that the residence police are surrounding is not under Cowan's name.

Phoenix PD said the search for Cowan, which involves federal partners from the FBI and ATF, has been a 24/7 operation.

Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remains in intensive care in stable condition and is “doing well” after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet.

On Sunday, prior to the arrest, Police Chief Jeri Williams said “These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement.” She went on to say, “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime."

