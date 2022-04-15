Watch
Police offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect in Phoenix officer shooting

Susan Cowen of Yuma, the aunt of Nicholas Cowen, describes her nephew as a "lost soul."
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 15, 2022
PHOENIX — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police was wounded.

Police said a crime-tip program offered the reward for 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, sought in the shooting Thursday at a gas station.

Police said Cowan remained at large Friday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a message on Twitter saying “Let's find this guy."

Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remained hospitalized and “doing well” Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet.

Her name was not released.

