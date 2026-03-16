'Mr. ORNG' pleads guilty to child sex crimes nearly 2 years after arrest

PHOENIX — Patrick Battillo, known in the Valley as Suns superfan Mr. ORNG, has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Battillo was in court on Monday, where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Battillo previously faced seven counts of attempting to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.

The now former basketball coach was first arrested two years ago.

ABC15 previously learned that Battillo sent a teen student Snapchat messages asking for videos of himself doing sexual things. Battillo would reportedly give the student money in return.

During an investigation, detectives spoke with the people involved and learned Battillo asked multiple juvenile victims to send videos and photos of themselves, according to Peoria PD.

Battillo was the head boys basketball coach and a volunteer at Peoria High School.

He was arrested in Goodyear and later booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Battillo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.