Basketball coach, prominent Valley sports fan 'Mr. ORNG' arrested on sex crime charges

Patrick Battillo is the head boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 12:05:45-04

PHOENIX — Peoria High School basketball coach and prominent Valley sports fan known as "Mr. ORNG" has been arrested on charges related to child sex crimes, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick Battillo was arrested Wednesday, according to MCSO.

Batillo has been going to Phoenix Suns games dressed completely in orange for more than a decade and garnered popularity among fans, even being featured in NBA commercials and social media posts.

ABC15 has reached out for more information on Batillo's arrest and alleged sex crimes and is waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

