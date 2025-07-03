Two men in custody in connection with a string of at least 40 burglaries in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of at least 40 burglaries in Surprise between November 2024 and May 2025.

Daniel Davis and Todd Schlarbaum were arrested Wednesday after Surprise and Glendale executed search warrants at 2 different properties.

Surprise police say those searches extended across 25 acres of land and 16 structures.

During the search, numerous stolen items were recovered, along with firearms and a stolen golf cart.

Police say the burglaries took place between November of 2024 and May of 2025.

They believe the two men were involved in at least 40 burglaries involving vehicles and garages accessed through unlocked doors or stolen garage remotes.

The two men are facing at least 50 felony burglary charges each.