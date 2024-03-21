Former Buckeye high school teacher accused of sex crimes involving student, police say

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police have arrested a 23-year-old former teacher and athletic coach accused of sex crimes involving a student.

Police say officers were contacted last week about suspected inappropriate contact between a teacher, Alyssa Todd, and a student at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School.

Investigators say communications between Todd and the 15-year-old victim were reviewed and other evidence gathered, which indicated that sexual abuse occurred on- and off-campus for at least two months.

Police say Todd was arrested Wednesday at a home in Buckeye on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This is the third arrest of a female sexual predator with ties to our local schools in less than a year,” Buckeye police say.